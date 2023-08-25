ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $2.03. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 5,340 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

