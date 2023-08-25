Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Up 246.2% in August

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the July 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 131.3 days.

Arca Continental Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EMBVF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064. Arca Continental has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

