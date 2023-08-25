Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Up 246.2% in August

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the July 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 131.3 days.
Arca Continental Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of EMBVF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064. Arca Continental has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.
Arca Continental Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arca Continental
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.