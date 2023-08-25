Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.33

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $1.81. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 1,270 shares changing hands.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.