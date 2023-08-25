Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the July 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of AMID traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.48. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $27.71.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
