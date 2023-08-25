Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.
