Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arkema Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Arkema stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.02. 319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Arkema has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arkema will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

See Also

