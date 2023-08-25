Arko (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Stock Price Down 6%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.26. 11,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 17,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

