Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Shares Gap Up to $16.79

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.79, but opened at $17.16. Artivion shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 13,247 shares traded.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $89.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 16,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $248,198.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Artivion news, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $100,504.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 16,254 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $248,198.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $530,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Artivion by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artivion by 33.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 755,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 188,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

