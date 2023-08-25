Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Trading Down 4.4%

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.88. 224,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 415,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

In other news, CEO Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $59,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

