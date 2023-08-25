AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $82,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275,431 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.11. 22,100,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,245,492. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

