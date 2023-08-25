AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2,931.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,389 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,120,512. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

