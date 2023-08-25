Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $50,273.86 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 15,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $50,273.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,424.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 180,274 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $634,564.48.

On Monday, August 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $706,000.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $92,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $566,000.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $554,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $602,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $546,904.36.

On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $569,225.88.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $666,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

