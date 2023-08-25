Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,033 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.92% of Avnet worth $120,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avnet Stock Performance
Shares of AVT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $51.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
