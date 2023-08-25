AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director William P. Mr. Burke Buys 10,000 Shares

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) Director William P. Mr. Burke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AxoGen Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AXGN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.34. 302,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,158. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $272.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.64. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 68.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
