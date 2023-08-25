Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.18% of Azenta worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after buying an additional 98,845 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,202,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 61.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Azenta by 2.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Azenta news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $246,761.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

