Balentine LLC Buys 6,700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Argus lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,051,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,682,078. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.