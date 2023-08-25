Balentine LLC Buys 7,580 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Balentine LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,607,000 after purchasing an additional 114,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,861. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $264.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

