Balentine LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.26. 4,416,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

