Balentine LLC Has $34.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after acquiring an additional 936,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.54. 3,630,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,706. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

