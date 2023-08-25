Balentine LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,451,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,710,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $246.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

