Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,209,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,497,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Balentine LLC owned approximately 2.00% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.33. 297,667 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

