Balentine LLC Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $113,144,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $99,967,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $830.35. The stock had a trading volume of 404,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $756.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $572.22 and a one year high of $847.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $27,489,718. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

