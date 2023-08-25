Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 200,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,946,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 13.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 200.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 43,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 22.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

