Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 224.3% in August

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,058,100 shares, an increase of 224.3% from the July 31st total of 2,792,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,322.6 days.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

BNDSF stock remained flat at $1.14 during trading on Friday. 52,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

