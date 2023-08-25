Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.59

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.59 and traded as low as $42.00. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 984 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

