Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

HE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 16.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Shares of NYSE HE traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 10,089,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth $1,864,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,014,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.