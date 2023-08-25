Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Bank of Communications stock remained flat at $15.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. Bank of Communications has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $1.1197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.