Barclays Initiates Coverage on Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

