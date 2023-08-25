Barclays Lowers Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $10.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

NYSE:MPW opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 98,057.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,505,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 4,500,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

