Barclays Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.17.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CWB

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

TSE CWB opened at C$25.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.33. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$29.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.04). Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of C$264.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5337931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.