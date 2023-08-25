Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.11. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.89 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

