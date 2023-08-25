Barrett & Company Inc. Invests $67,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $225.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average of $204.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

