Barrett & Company Inc. Invests $86,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $224.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

