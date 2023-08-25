Barrett & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.
Comcast Stock Performance
Comcast stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
