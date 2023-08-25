Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 140 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $284.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $378.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

