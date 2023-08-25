Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,496 iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $43.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57.
About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF
The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.
