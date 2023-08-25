Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 275 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

