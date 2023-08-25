Barrett & Company Inc. Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in RTX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RTX opened at $85.15 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.