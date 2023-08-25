Barrett & Company Inc. Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in RTX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.
RTX Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of RTX opened at $85.15 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RTX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.
RTX Company Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- This Insurance Giant Looks Ready For A Breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.