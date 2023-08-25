Barrett & Company Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 142.7% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 60,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.