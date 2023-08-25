Barrett & Company Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.26. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $92.63.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
