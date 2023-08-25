Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $32.28 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,242 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $32,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after buying an additional 91,679 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after buying an additional 47,096 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,765,000 after purchasing an additional 477,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,398,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.74. 388,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

