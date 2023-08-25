Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $65.26 Million Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,987 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 4.48% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $65,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.02%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

