Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319,552 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,712,000 after purchasing an additional 83,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $4.38 on Friday, hitting $205.94. The stock had a trading volume of 181,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,722. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $209.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.09.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

