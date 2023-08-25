Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases New Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 720,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Live Oak Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,558.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,064. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

