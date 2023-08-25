Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Down 96.4% in August

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

BFAC remained flat at $10.79 during trading hours on Friday. 586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,136. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. Battery Future Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $13,050,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,693,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,883 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,331,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Battery Future Acquisition by 168.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 530,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 332,679 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

