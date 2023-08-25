Beaumont Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,719 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 94,030 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $478,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.60. 239,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,098. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

