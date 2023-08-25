Beaumont Capital Management LLC Sells 547 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

GBF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $101.83. 5,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,058. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $107.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

