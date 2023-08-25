Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 858,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 45.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

