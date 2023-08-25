Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down to $49.32

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.32, but opened at $48.27. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $616.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $168.78 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.