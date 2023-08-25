Bend DAO Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $31.71 million and approximately $66,669.78 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

